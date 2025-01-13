6 Apps People Are Moving to After the TikTok Ban

TikTok users are preparing for the potential ban that could go into effect on Jan. 19.

Many are combing through their liked videos and saved folders to download their favorite content to their camera roll before it's too late.

Others are following their favorite creators on other social media sites so they can still view some form of their content.

And small business owners and influencers are grappling with how to shift their brands elsewhere and what effects the ban will have on their livelihoods.

READ MORE: What's Really Going to Happen When the TikTok Ban Goes Into Effect

With these changes also comes the dilemma of which alternative app to move to in lieu of TikTok.

Some people are choosing to simply cut TikTok out of their social media rotation, but others are desperate to find a new space to recreate the magic of TikTok.

Others are heading back to familiar platforms like YouTube and Twitch to find community and some are rebelling against the ban by joining a new app called Red Note.

Below, find out which apps people are planning on moving to after the TikTok ban.

Lemon8

Lemon8 is also owned by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, which makes it a viable option for users who don't want to stray too far from the app's algorithm and content style.

Think of it as a mix of Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok – the app combines photo and video content for a blended scrolling experience.

The downside is the algorithm is not exactly like TikTok's, which means it's not as efficient at promoting creators and content.

Neptune

The Neptune app has also emerged as a growing platform that could rival TikTok.

The woman-owned platform developed by CEO Ashley Darling describes itself as a "platform built for creators, by creatives" and says they are "pioneering a new era of social media," per their website.

However, the app has yet to officially be released and is still in its beta phase. Users can sign up for beta testing by joining the Discord server, but otherwise, you'll have to wait until it hits the App Store in spring 2025.

YouTube Shorts

YouTube is the internet's ol' trusty. While Shorts are not the most popular – falling behind even Instagram Reels in popularity – it still offers short-form video content similar to TikTok.

The feature was launched by the veteran video-sharing app to compete with TikTok, and if the mobile juggernaut really does get banned, it could be a platform that makes the most sense for users to utilize, given that it was the OG place for viral videos in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Red Note

TikTok users have already begun moving to Red Note, a Chinese-owned alternative to the Singaporean-owned TikTok.

The app has already reached No. 1 in the app store thanks to "TikTok refugees" signing up en masse.

The move is a rebellion against the U.S. government as it faces backlash over the potential TikTok ban since they have cited concerns over China having access to U.S. citizens' data via TikTok.

The app is similar to TikTok in several ways, including its short-form video content, lifestyle content, shopping options and more.

Snapchat

Snapchat, which launched in 2011, isn't the most popular social media app in comparison to TikTok and the like, but it's maintained a steady presence since its inception, especially with middle and high schoolers.

Many influencers and celebrities use the app to share Stories throughout their day, which could be an alternative to TikTok's real-time video-sharing vibe, minus the in-app editor.

Twitch

An alternative for TikTok livestream lovers is Twitch, the Amazon-owned live-streaming platform that's host to millions of gamers and lifestyle streamers.

For those who enjoy watching streams of ASMR, cooking, GRWMs and more, Twitch is the place to be.