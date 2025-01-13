What’s Really Going to Happen When the TikTok Ban Goes Into Effect

So what exactly is going to happen if and when the TikTok ban goes into place on Jan. 19?

Many TikTok users in the United States are curious about what will happen to their favorite entertainment app when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 19.

Will it disappear from everyone's phones? Will it be illegal to mindlessly scroll and laugh?

The answer is no: TikTok's decline in the U.S. will be a lot slower than that.

According to ABC News, the app will not disappear from anyone's phone and it will not be illegal to use it.

Rather, the ban will likely just make it more difficult to use until it becomes impossible.

However, TikTok's lawyer is still unsure how exactly the ban will affect the app.

He told the Supreme Court he believes the app would "go dark and disappear," similar to what happened in India in 2020, but other experts disagree.

Apple and Google Play will no longer have the ability to carry the app, meaning no one can download it, but if you already have the app, it should remain on your phone.

The downside is that you will no longer be able to update the TikTok app and it will eventually become a glitchy, buggy mess that could cause problems on your phone.

It would also mean that it would be illegal for internet companies and data storage providers to service TikTok without facing major fines, per ABC News.

TikTok lovers aren't ready to give up yet, though, and have discovered workarounds and alternatives.

One such loophole would be to log on to the platform's desktop website.

While the website is a completely different experience in comparison to the world-famous app, it still allows users to access their favorite videos and creators.

Another option would be to use a VPN, or virtual private network, to access TikTok from a country where TikTok is not banned.

ABC News warned that though these workarounds exist, users should be cautious and make sure their data is not vulnerable to malware.