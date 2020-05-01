Our first look Cameron Boyce's final TV role in Paradise City is here.

Nearly one year after his death, the actor will star in eight 40-minute episodes of the American Satan series spin-off about a rock star, who practices black magic, and a teenager and aspiring singer [Boyce's character] who idolizes him as their worlds "collide through their broken homes built by the music business."

In Paradise City's first official teaser, released Friday (May 1), fans see Boyce take on the role of Simon Ostergaard, a "young musician, bandleader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business" who struggles with alcoholism.

The first season of the series also stars Bella Thorne, Soprano's star Drea De Matteo, Sons of Anarchy actor Mark Boone, Rys Coiro, Olivia Culpo, Perrey Reeves and Brooke Lyons.

See Boyce's last onscreen appearance in the Paradise City teaser, below:

Ahead of the teaser's release, the official Paradise City Instagram account honored Boyce, writing, "Cameron was a truly one of a kind spectacular talent. Every scene he was written in was shot and completed in the first season. We will be donating a portion of the tv show’s profits to @thecameronboycefoundation."

Boyce was just 20 years old when he passed away in his sleep last summer after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy. He filmed Paradise City just months before his tragic death.