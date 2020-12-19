Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Duet ‘The Climb,’ Miley Cyrus Hilariously Responds

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed a stunning rendition of Miley Cyrus' hit, "The Climb" and earned her seal of approval.

On Friday (December 18), the "Wonder" singer shared an acapella video of him and the "Havana" hitmaker singing the classic Hannah Montana movie tune. "#SingerTikTok." he captioned the TikTok video that earned 4.5 million views and over 1.5 million likes.

Cyrus saw the cover and left responses on the video. "Let's have a three way," she initially commented. She added, "A three-part harmony obviously Shawn. You filthy animal."

Watch the performance, below.

Mendes recently went undercover on social media in an interview with GQ. One fan made a comment that Mendes looked like her grandfather trying to figure out FaceTime while using TikTok.

"That's how I feel, genuinely," Mendes admitted. "I mean, when I go on TikTok, I feel like a grandpa, trying to figure out FaceTime. You have so many filters. Back in my day, you just had Vine, you had one option. It was, you could record it and stop, and then record and stop. You couldn't do reverse. There was [sic] no sound effects. It was the good ol' days."