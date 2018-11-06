Fans (and haters) post a lot of crap online about celebs, never expecting the stars will ever actually see it. What happens when they do—and respond? Camila Mendes did, and... maybe she snapped!

On Instagram, a fan recently posted a split-imageof the Riverdale star with new boyfriend (and co-star) Charles Melton, comparing it to a photo of Mendes and her ex, Victor Houston. The post caption insinuated Mendes looked "happier" with her ex, but the actress, admitting she felt "silly" even responding, set the record straight in the comments.

Honestly, we can't blame her and we're here for her sticking up for herself.

"Charles and I were on our way to shoot a self tape, which he helped me with all day," Mendes responds, explaining that her man was helping with an audition tape for a future role. "I was running the lines in my head without even knowing there was a pap taking photos of us."

"Victor and I were at Comic Con, walking toward a huge line of fans knowing there were cameras pointed at us," she clarifies about the older photo with her ex.

It's unclear whether the fan (who has since deleted the Instagram account in question) tagged Mendes directly or if other fans tagged her as a heads up.

How do you feel when stars clap back at haters and disrespectful fans online? Some say it's petty while others see it as empowering. In this case, we're #TeamCamila all the way.