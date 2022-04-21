Why Candace Cameron Bure Is Leaving the Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel Christmas movie icon Candace Cameron Bure is leaving the network after a decade with the company.

On Tuesday (April 19), Variety confirmed that the Full House alum will not be appearing in any upcoming Hallmark Channel projects, including her popular Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise.

Hallmark said in a statement, "Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace. We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions."

On the same day, GAC Media announced quite the megadeal with Bure. She is set to star, produce and develop in programing on both GAC Family and GAC Living in addition to having an executive role at the network. Although she was known for her Christmas Hallmark films, she will be playing a "large part" in GAC's "Great American Christmas" celebration and programming during the holiday season. It was reported that the deal is non-exclusive.

"GAC fits my brand perfectly," Bure said in a press release. "We share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

Bure's new move will also reunite her with former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott who managed Hallmark when Bure first began appearing in films on the network. He left in January 2020 after Hallmark removed a commercial that featured a same-sex couple, only to later reinstate it following backlash from viewers.