Does Captain America Die in ‘Avengers 4’? Chris Evans May Have Just Dropped a Huge Clue

Dozens of heroes may have died in the fallout of Thanos' finger-snapping culling in Avengers: Infinity War, but at least we were left with Captain America. Unfortunately, it seems like Steve Rogers' quest for justice may come to an emotional close next year in the as-yet-untitled fourth installment in the Avengers series.

On Thursday (October 4), actor Chris Evans took to Twitter to gush about wrapping Avengers 4, where he may have inadvertently dropped a hint that his beloved character doesn't survive the entire movie.

"It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful," Evans wrote.

See the full tweet, below:

With Evans ominously calling the "last 8 years" an "honor," he seemed to indicate that the fourth Avengers film will see him don Cap's iconic star-spangled suit and shield for the final time.

Does that mean Captain America will die in Avengers 4? Or does it simply mean Evans definitely won't sign on for any future Avengers/MCU films after that?

Earlier this year, Evans confirmed that Avengers 4 will indeed serve as his last film in the franchise, after his original six film contract expired with 2018's Infinity War. He extended that contract for one last film: 2019's fourth Avengers flick.

As he told The New York Times about his departure from the series, "You want to get off the train before they push you off."

And a long train ride it's been: Evans kicked off his stint as Steve Rogers with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He subsequently continued playing the role in 2012's The Avengers, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He also made in-character cameos in Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Meanwhile, fans have plenty of feels about what appears to be Captain America's last hurrah on the battlefield. See some emotional, hilarious and relatable reactions to Evans' tweet, below: