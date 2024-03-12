Apparently Eating Carbs Makes You Uglier Within Two Hours

Ugh, so you're saying I'm uglier now than when I woke up this morning? Thanks a lot.

Just please let me enjoy my bread at dinner or my morning bagel smothered in my avocado and soft-boiled egg concoction.

There's a new study that says eating refined carbohydrates like sugary cereals, donuts, bagels, or pancakes in the morning means being prepared to look uglier within two hours of enjoying your breakfast. This includes any meal with refined carbs it's just breakfast is the kick-off to the day.

According to EurekAlert, a French study found that these refined carbs make us look less attractive than before eating them. Basically, we're more attractive when we roll out of bed compared to what we look like when we get to work or whatever we're doing two hours later. It's very noticeable, too according to this study.

Facial attractiveness, an important factor of social interactions, seems to be impacted by immediate and chronic refined carbohydrate consumption in men and women.

We already know that eating a lot of food with white flour, table sugar, and ingredients in many processed or packaged snacks is bad for our health leading to obesity, type II diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases as EurekAlert reminded us, but now we have to contend with the way it affects our skin, too.

I guess it makes sense. According to this study, volunteers rated the attractiveness of people's faces before and after eating refined carbohydrates versus people eating fresh fruit, protein, and healthy foods.

The carb eaters looked uglier if you will two hours later comparatively and this was the case for both men and women according to EurkAlert.

The study was quick to point out that although a deeper study is necessary to help understand how refined carbs are linked to social traits like attractiveness, these current results accounted for other factors that could affect attractiveness like BMI, smoking habits, etc.

Anyway, let's look at the beauty and handsomeness that walked the Oscars 2024 red carpet. Sorry, too soon?

