Adam Sandler and More Celebrities Celebrate Hanukkah 2023

Hanukkah is officially here and many famous faces are already celebrating the annual Jewish holiday online.

Hanukkah 2023 officially begins Thursday night (Dec. 7) and will be observed over the next eight days.

This special occasion is marked by lighting candles in a menorah, which is a special candle holder featuring nine branches. Typically, one branch is placed above or below the other candle placements and its candle is used to light the other candles.

Some festivities for this time include gathering with loved ones, eating delicious food, singing Hanukkah songs and playing the game of dreidel.

As Hanukkah 2023 begins, celebrities are sharing their greetings for the season and celebrating their Jewish faith on social media.

On Instagram, famous Jewish actor and singer Adam Sandler kicked off the holiday by sharing a clip of his iconic "The Chanukah Song."

"Happy Happy Chanukah and sending you all love! Have a great eight crazy nights!" Sandler captioned his post.

On Twitter, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished all who celebrate in Canada a happy holiday.

Over at Sesame Street, Elmo and friends wished everyone a happy Hanukkah and explored one of the holiday's traditions.

See some more celebrity tributes to Hanukkah, below: