Celebrities Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024

Happy New Year’s 2024!

On Sunday (Dec. 31) going into Monday (Jan. 1), the world rang in the new year in various celebrations. While some stars celebrated in the form of television specials, others shared their festivities via social media.

On Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, a slew of artists are set to perform including Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Bebe Rexha, Green Day, Renee Rapp, among others. NewJeans will even take the stage live from South Korea.

Meanwhile on New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, musicians including Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, the Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, and Rod Stewart will perform for the televised special.

Las Vegas is heating up for the nighttime celebration with intimate concerts from Kelly Clarkson at Planet Hollywood, Post Malone at Fountainebleau and Christina Aguilera at Voltaire.

Derek Hough took to social media to reflect on his 2023 along with how grateful he is for his wife, Hayley Erbert, amid her recovery from two life-saving brain surgeries.

