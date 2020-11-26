Celebrities Like Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and More Celebrate Thanksgiving 2020

Thanksgiving 2020 looks extremely different this year during the pandemic with family gatherings being discouraged.

Celebrities made the best of the situation and brought out the turkey and feasts for their homes.

Musicians such as Ally Brooke, Tori Kelly, CNCO, among countless others performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade took place in accordance with CDC regulations and over a period of two days.

Reese Witherspoon shared a relatable video of her sneaking a piece of pie the day before Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Kristin Chenoweth got into the spirit and donned a roasted turkey hat.

Kerry Washington thanked everyone for staying at home. "Thankful to those who chose safety over tradition," she tweeted. "Thankful to those who recognize the complexity of this holiday. Thankful to all who have continued to show love, spread joy, and give kindness in these uncertain times. Sending you love & light."

Arnold Schwarzenegger reminded everyone to stay safe amid the pandemic and shared a video of him basting a turkey.

See all of the posts, below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CH_XnYMgqIN/?utm_source=ig_embed