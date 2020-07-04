See How Celebrities Like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian-West and Matthew McConaughey are Celebrating the Fourth of July

Happy Fourth of July!

This year's holiday is different with the current events in our country and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Celebrities still celebrated the United States in a variety of ways.

Jennifer Lopez took this day as an opportunity to encourage everyone to vote.

"This Independence Day, I am simply asking everyone to celebrate by getting LOUD. #LetsGetLoud by using our voices, by changing the race and age voting gap, and driving everyone to the polls to vote this November," Lopez wrote alongside a link where you can register to vote.

Matthew McConaughey shared a passionate video concerning the state of the world to his social media followers. He also made sure to tell everyone to "wear a d--n mask!"

"We individually make these changes, that is how we make a collective change," he said in the post. "That is how we get to next year’s birthday and birthdays beyond that and we start partying again. Looking around and saying 'Oh yeah, we always got work to do, we never arrive, but we improved.'"

Kim Kardashian-West took the time to post a tribute to Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in her own home.

"SAY HER NAME," she wrote. "We owe a massive debt of justice to Breonna Taylor, and the countless others who have never known the true equality owed to them."

See all of the social media posts, below.