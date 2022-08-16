‘Chad’ Sexually Harasses Woman via In-Flight Passenger Messaging System During Flight

A woman went viral after sharing a TikTok of a fellow plane passenger using the in-flight messaging app to sexually harass her.

TikTok user Georgia-May Davis, a.k.a. @georgiamaydavis, was on an Air New Zealand flight when another passenger began messaging her using the in-flight passenger-to-passenger messaging system located on his seat-back screen.

“There’s no way this happened on my flight,” Georgia-May wrote over a video of the interaction, which went viral with 4 million views after she shared it online.

The TikTok clip shows a conversation pop up on Georgia-May's seat-back screen, seemingly from a passenger named Chad, who is seated in 4C.

"[How are you]?" he asks her, to which she responds, "lol good."

Things then take an intimate turn.

"where u stayin?” he asks her, before soliciting her for sex with a casual "im tryna hit."

She blocks him not long after sending a shocked "what!" in response.

Watch below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@georgiamaydavis/video/7129840588559502593

Viewers were divided in the comments section. Some shared their similar experiences using the passenger chat feature on international flights, while others were skeptical of Georgia-May's story.

“Ain’t no way this is real LMAO,” one person commented.

“My ex-boyfriend was called 'Chad' so trust me when I say it wasn’t,” she replied, adding, “You can’t make this stuff up.”

In a follow-up TikTok video, Georgia-May shared a screenshot of a text message she received from her ex-boyfriend, Chad. Apparently, he saw her video as well as the comment she made about him.

His text read:

"Hey! Been a minute.... Saw your TikTok! I know it's about me, pls delete. It's just not funny Georgia May. Thx!"

Check it out below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@georgiamaydavis/video/7131683542639168769