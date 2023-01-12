The Chainsmokers Have Had ‘Weird’ Threesomes With Fans

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart have always been good pals, but how close is too close between friends?

During their Jan. 11 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the chart-topping EDM duo revealed they have had threesomes together — with fans.

According to Pall, though they "seldom" get propositioned, they've had the odd ménage à trois in the past.

"I think we were both like, ‘What the f–-- just happened?' Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?" he shared of the aftermath of their escapades, adding, "It's weird. I'm not gonna lie."

While many of their three-way trysts were with "die-hard" fans in the early days of their career, Taggart noted they never got with anyone "wearing merch or anything."

And according to Pall, it's "been a long time" since the two engaged in a threesome, which sometimes took place more out of circumstance than anything else.

"It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios," Taggart shared, with Pall confirming they have very separate sex lives today.

This isn't the only shocking revelation a musician has made on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

In 2022, John Mayer revealed he sometimes engages in "a little naked guitar playing after [sex]."