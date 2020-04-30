Spotify's 20 most-streamed songs of all time include, perhaps unsurprisingly, a mix of some of the biggest music superstars on the planet.

The reigning king of the list, Ed Sheeran leads the with four tracks featured on the list.

Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Justin Bieber and Drake all tie for second with two songs each in the top 20.

Every song on the list, along with every track in the top 75 most-streamed songs on the streaming platform, has been streamed more than a billion times.

Check out the full list of Spotify's 20 most-streamed songs ever (as of April 2020), below.