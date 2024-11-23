Travel Portugal, 5 Other Countries On Less Than $150 a Day

You want to take advantage of your passport and desire to travel out of the country, but traveling is expensive. Or is it?

While many of us have bucket lists of countries we may be saving up to visit, there are inexpensive places to travel to basically anytime. According to the Study Finds website, when the international travel bug hits, and adventure awaits that requires a bit of effort beyond Canada and Mexico, check out these top six countries.

VIETNAM

At #1, Vietnam is the least expensive country. Everything is cheap, and the exchange rate is your friend. You can travel first class around Vietnam for around $60 a day.

SOUTH AFRICA

Without the flight, which could get pricey unless you research and wait for deals, this is the #2 least expensive country to go nuts without spending a lot once you're there.

PORTUGAL

Western Europe is a must-visit but usually quite expensive overall. So, if you want to travel on a budget while still enjoying this part of the world, then here you go. Portugal is the cheapest country there and #3 on this list of cheapest countries to visit.

ARGENTINA

This #4 popular, inexpensive vacation hot spot may surprise you if you follow international economies, but don't let the high inflation there fool you. While it affects residents, visiting is a completely different story.

INDONESIA

You'll never be able to visit all 17,000 islands, but what inexpensive fun you'll have trying the impossible. This #5 hot spot makes it easy to have a top-notch holiday for just $60 a day.

COSTA RICA

Finally, at #6, this country is the priciest on this budget-friendly list of cheapest countries to travel internationally overseas. Around $116 daily is easy.

According to Kiplinger, Mexico is still one of the cheapest vacation hot spots if you want to stay relatively close to home, at around $115 daily. Meanwhile, if you want to holiday in the least expensive Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic is your go-to choice at around $150 daily.

