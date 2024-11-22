This Tragic TikTok Trend Is Breaking Our Hearts: ‘Pink Tote’ Explained

The new "Pink Tote" trend on social media is exposing the darker side of parenting by digging into emotional manipulation and toxic behaviors that may appear subtle but have profoundly harmful effects.

The trend has been going viral on TikTok over the last couple weeks and has taken the social media platform by storm, with users sharing the emotionally-charged moments they've had with their parents over the years or in their youth.

Below, here's what you need to know about the heartbreaking trend that is unexpectedly connecting people online in emotional ways.

Where Did the 'Pink Tote' Trend Originate?

According to The Independent, the trend began when a social media user named Jaycie shared a video of herself crying in a dark room after her mother screamed and cursed at her for not bringing some tote box lids to her room. (The lids were pink, hence the name of the trend.)

The conflict sparked by storage lids quickly went viral, with viewers flooding the comments section to label Jaycie's mom's behavior and reaction as “abusive.”

Although Jaycie has since deleted the original video, it ignited a broader conversation on the platform, with others sharing their own "pink tote lid moments," i.e. moments where their parents have overreacted or acted cruelly toward them.

What Is a 'Pink Tote Mom'?

A "Pink Tote Mom" is a term born from the TikTok trend and is used to describe a parent who displays controlling, toxic or emotionally manipulative behavior over seemingly minor issues. The term originated from Jaycie's initial video.

The phrase has since become a way for people to share similar experiences of parental behavior that may appear trivial on the surface but reflect deeper issues of control, emotional abuse or unhealthy family dynamics.

It’s now being used to spotlight and explore toxic parenting styles and their impact on children.