Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Are Having Another Baby!

Girl dad! Jason and Kylie Kelce are expecting baby No. 4.

The retired NFL player and his wife announced via Instagram on Nov. 22 (Friday), they are expecting their fourth daughter.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" Kylie captured the adorable post.

The duo already have three girls: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months.

In the hilarious photo, the girls all wore matching "big sister" sweaters, with each of them sporting a different emotion.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce + Jason Kelce Stunned to Receive ‘Sexiest’ Honor

Users were quick to celebrate the happy couple's news, with Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, account saying, "Congratulations to the whole fam."

Jason's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles simply wrote, "Congratulations."

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, gushed, "Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!"

The pregnancy news isn't a complete shock, as earlier this year, Kylie hinted they were contemplating expanding their brood.

“We lucked out because we had three girls,” the 32-year-old told The Strategist. “We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs.”

She then praised The Hanna Anderson pajamas for lasting "forever" before confessing that she had some spare pairs stored away "just in case there ends up being a fourth."

The lovebirds met on Tinder in 2014, and tied the knot in 2018.