Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Spark Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring

Cher had a very special holiday thanks to a massive diamond ring from her boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

Cher shared the lavish gift on social media, sparking rumors that the pair might have gotten engaged over the holiday.

Captioning her post, saying: "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E." She then clarified that she posted the picture because "his nails are so cool."

The "I Got You Babe" singer and Edwards first confirmed their relationship in November of this year after they were spotted holding hands while on a date in Los Angeles. The confirmed relationship comes after they first met in September at Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier this month, Cher appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she gushed over her man all the while acknowledging the 40-year age difference between them.

"On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. And I think he’s quite handsome," she said.

"If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much," she continued. "I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody."

Cher was previously married twice. She was married to Sonny Bono from 1964-1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975-1979.