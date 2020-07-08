Netflix Cancels ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Netflix has officially canceled the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The streaming giant announced the show's impending conclusion on Wednesday (July 8). The spooky teen drama series will conclude with Part 4 in late 2020.

"Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale," Netflix wrote in a statement concerning the show's final season.

"The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?"

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa called working on the show "an incredible honor from day one."

"I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," he added. "I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

See the announcement, below.