It may be a while before Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns to Netflix for season two, but viewers are getting a special holiday-themed episode of the spooky show to hold them over until then.

Netflix confirmed the exciting news, revealing that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale will be available for streaming on December 14. New details about casting and more have emerged about the episode via Deadline. The outlet reported on Wednesday that Mckenna Grace, whom you might recognize from The Haunting of Hill House, will play "Li'l Sabrina," a pre-teen version of Kiernan Shipka's character, in the holiday episode.

In the episode she'll go "out of her way to ask Santa for something special" while the Church of Night celebrates Winter Solstice. It's unclear what Christmas wish she'll make, but it's sure to make things interesting on the show.

"Like all covens, The Church of Night celebrates the Winter Solstice, when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors – both welcome and unwelcome – you never know what might come down the chimney...," an episode description, provided by Blood Disgusting, read.

Deadline also obtained information about the second season, revealing that Alexis Denisof and Jedidiah Goodacre have been cast. Denisof will play Adam Masters, Mary Wardwell's boyfriend. His character, described as "handsome and charming" by Bloody Disgusting, will return to Greendale after spending time overseas with Physicians Without Frontiers, blissfully unaware that his bride-to-be has been taken over by Madam Satan.