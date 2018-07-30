‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Finally Has a Premiere Date… and It’s Perfect

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will premiere on Netflix in October.

The streaming service announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the new series will debut Oct. 26, according to Variety.

Netflix confirmed the news on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina official Twitter account. The company shared a photo of several people wearing letterman jackets spelling out "October 26."

"Time for CAOS. Oct. 26," the caption reads.

The Netflix See What's Next account said all 10 episodes of Season 1 will premiere at once.

"All 10 episodes of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will premiere October 26. #CAOS @sabrinanetflix," the post reads.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie Horror comic book series of the same name. The Archie Comics series Sabrina the Teenage Witch was previously adapted as an ABC/The WB series starring Melissa Joan Hart.

Former Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka will play Sabrina Spellman in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The show will co-star Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

