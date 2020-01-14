‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': Everything We Know About Season 3

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 will officially drop on Netflix later this month. Here's everything you need to know about the show, including the release date, cast and plot details.

Is there a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer?

Yes, but it's not a traditional trailer. The show released a music video called "Straight to Hell" on January 9 that features actress Kiernan Shipka singing, as well as scenes from the new season.

Watch the first official CAOS trailer (in the form of a music video), below:

On January 16, Netflix released another trailer ahead of Season 3. Watch below:

When will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 be released?

On December 7, Netflix confirmed the third season would be released on January 24, 2020.

Are there any new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina promotional photos?

Of course! Netflix released a bunch of new photos ahead of Season 3.

What will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 be about?

According to an official plot summary from Netflix, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina "Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye.

So with an assist from her mortal friends, the Fright Club (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.

However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shock waves through the realms—and with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of Queen to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell, Caliban.

Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: a tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil..."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 cast: Who's coming back?

Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), Zelda (Miranda Otto), Hilda (Lucy Davis), Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Harvey (Ross Lynch), Prudence (Tati Gabrielle), Roz (Jazz Sinclair), Theo (Lachlan Watson), Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) and Dorcas (Abigail Cowen) are all coming back for Season 3, as is Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) and Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez).

Will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 feature new cast members?

According to Deadline, three new cast members were added next season. Sam Corlett will play Caliban, a handsome young man known as the Prince of Hell; Skye P. Marshall will take on the role of Mambo Marie, a voodoo priestess; and Jonathan Whitesell will portray Robin, a young man with "elfish" qualities who develops feelings for Theo.

Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4?

Yes! In December 2018, Netflix announced they renewed the series for Season 3 and 4.

Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina/Riverdale crossover?

It's still unclear, but showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa told The Wrap he would "love for it to happen." He added, "Listen, I'm so open for it and it feels like we have conversation about it all the time."

In other words, there's definitely a chance it may happen...