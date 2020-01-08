TV networks are beginning to announce which shows will be renewed for another season in 2020, did your favorite show make the cut?

Everyone's favorite, Riverdale, will be returning for a fifth season on The CW. Along with the Archie Comic Books spin-off, the network has renewed The Flash for Season 7, Supergirl for season 6, Dynasty for Season 4, Black Lightning for Season 4, and DC's Legends of tomorrow for Season 6. A slew of shows has been renewed for their third seasons including All American, The Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies, In The Dark and Rosewell, New Mexico. Batwoman and Nancy Drew have also been confirmed for season 2 renewals.

Not many shows have been confirmed for CBS and Fox just yet, however, CBS' Evil will make its return for Season 2 and Fox's Bless The Harts is back for a second season. Freeform's Grown-ish will receive a third season while The Bold Type will return for a fourth season.

Streaming platforms have also begun to reveal which shows will be making their returns. Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Mandalorian will both return for a second season. Netflix will be debuting the final seasons of Lucifer and Glow. Ozark, The Witcher, are both renewed for another season while the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for its third and fourth seasons.

AMC's The Walking Dead will be coming back for an eleventh season with their spin-off show Fear the Walking Dead will be returning for its sixth season.