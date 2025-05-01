Chipotle Customers Are Buying Way Less Burritos and Bowls Amid Economic Uncertainty

Less people are spending their lunch money at Chipotle.

Chipotle reported a “weaker-than-expected” Q1 revenue Wednesday (April 30), marking a decline in store sales for the first time since Covid-19 struck in 2020.

Chipotle executives said they’ve noticed a “slowdown in consumer spending,” and the quick-service restaurant chain doesn’t expect business to grow again until Q3 or Q4.

In a conference call, CEO Scott Boatwright explained that Chipotle customers began spending less back in February due to economic uncertainty in the U.S., and the downward trend has continued into April despite an expected spring spike.

“We could see this in our visitation study, where saving money because of concerns around the economy was the overwhelming reason consumers were reducing the frequency of restaurant visits,” Boatwright said.

Meanwhile, CNBC reports Chipotle’s sales typically wane during the summer months as “college students return home and many customers travel internationally.”

Chipotle also projects that Trump’s tariffs and import duties will result in higher inflation at its stores as goods such as aluminum and avocados become more expensive or impacted by supply chain disruptions.

Meanwhile, Chipotle plans to give away $1 million in free food in celebration of Cinco de Mayo on Monday (May 5).

The giveaway is part of the company's new Roblox collaboration, Ingredient Quest, which was announced on April 29. Users will have a chance to win up to 50,000 free burritos.

Optimistically, the chain plans to open up to 345 new locations by the end of the fiscal year.