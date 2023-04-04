Chlöe Bailey’s Debut Solo Album is Beyonce-Approved: “She Gave Me Notes”

Chlöe Bailey's debut solo album, In Pieces, dropped on March 31, and she revealed she got some very expert advice on the 14-track project ahead of its release.

According to Billboard, her first solo effort is Beyoncé-approved.

"Yes, I know she listened to the album," Chlöe revealed to ET during the Atlanta premiere of her new movie Praise This. "She gave me notes on it before I released it."

She continued, "I love her so much. Dearly, dearly, and I’m so grateful to her for everything."

"Everything" includes the invaluable constructive criticism from one of the world's biggest pop stars of all time on her debut, plus years of mentorship after Queen Bey signed Chlöe and her sister Halle to her Parkwood Entertainment management company.

The sisters caught Bey's attention by covering her 2013 track "Pretty Hurts" and went on to release three critically acclaimed albums as a duo, including 2020's Ungodly Hour.

The sister duo even opened for Beyoncé on her 2016 Formation World Tour.

In 2020, Halle revealed what the sisters have learned with Beyoncé as their mentor in a Bustle interview.

"Everybody can learn from her just by watching her and what she stands for. But being able to be a little bit close to her, I'm really learning her grace," she shared.

She added, "She's taught us that we can be anything we want to be as young Black women. We don't have to be restricted to just one thing."

Chlöe also revealed the best piece of advice Beyoncé had given them in 2021, which is the "no scroll rule."

"What she told us is the 'no scroll rule.' Don't read any comments. Don't read what people have to say about you," Chlöe said, per E! News. "And right now, I'm learning that outside opinions and other people's validation don't make me worthy or tell me about myself or how good of a person I am."

Her debut album explores similar themes, which she tweeted about on March 30: "I found the power in my pain," she said of the album.