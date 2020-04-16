Chris Hemsworth Appears to Joke About Brother Liam’s Split From Miley Cyrus: ‘We Got Him Out of Malibu’

Chris Hemsworth seemingly poked fun at Liam Hemsworth's split from Miley Cyrus.

In a new interview with Australia's News.com.au Thursday (April 16), the Thor star made some shady remarks about his younger brother's breakup with the "Slide Away" singer after he was asked to comment on the actor's fitness regime.

Chris was, of course, referring to the actor's new Men's Health photo shoot, in which he shows off his fit body and bulging biceps on the magazine's cover.

"I think he's done it," he said. "Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad, kid. Not bad.'"

Then, when asked how Liam got in such good shape, Chris joked about getting Liam out of Malibu where he lived with his ex-wife for years. (The former couple's home even served as inspiration for Miley's song "Malibu," which was about their relationship.)

"He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing. It's Australian living, I guess," Chris said, adding, "We got him out of Malibu!"

After filing for divorce from the pop star in August, Liam moved back home to Australia. The pair were together on-and-off for 10 years before getting married in 2018. However, months after exchanging vows, they announced their decision to split.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," a rep for Cyrus said in a statement at the time. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."