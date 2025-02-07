Christina Aguilera Fan Forces Kiss on Singer, Gets Shoved by Security (VIDEO)

Christina Aguilera had a scary encounter with a fan while she was busy signing autographs.

In a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, Xtina can be seen with a group of fans in Brazil.

The singer is signing autographs on photos from her Bionic album era when a fan leans in to pose for a selfie with the singer.

However, the fan takes it too far and rushes in for a kiss on Aguilera's cheek.

The singer remains cool and composed throughout the incident as the man gets quickly pushed away by her security detail.

The man attempts to come back in for another selfie, but Aguilera begins to back away from the crowd of people before she returns to her car.

The video then cuts out after the singer walks away. Watch below.

Fans in the comments section of the post slammed the man for the non-consensual kiss.

"It makes me feel sad when I see this because I just know how uncomfortable she must’ve felt," one fan wrote.

"She is so tiny, I can't.... oh my God. That man and everyone around are so disgusting," another tweeted.

"She’s been so nice with Brazilians fans and the respect is mutual. This was an unfortunate and isolated incident. This man definitely does NOT represent Brazilian fans," someone else emphasized.

"She literally says please let go of me when he grabs her unannounced, he didn’t even ask for permission to take the photo," another chimed in

Aguilera was in Brazil for a concert during which she performed many of her hit English songs, as well as some of her Latin music hits such as "Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti."

Earlier in the week, the pop star greeted fans when she first arrived to Brazil.

That fan encounter was without incident.