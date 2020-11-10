Christina Aguilera Just Signed a New Management Deal: Report

Christina Aguilera has ended her 20-year management relationship with Irving Azoff to sign with Roc Nation, Billboard confirms.



The "Genie in a Bottle" singer has reportedly joined stars such as Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel and DJ Khaled at the entertainment agency founded by Jay-Z.

On Tuesday (November 10), fans noticed that the singer now appears on the Roc Nation roster on the official website, which includes a bio featuring her many industry successes.

Roc Nation

“Christina Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s),” the site reads.

“She has won six Grammy Awards including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC’s Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.”

Fans are elated with the news, as they believe her management has been sleeping on her over the years and not allowing her to work at her full potential.

“CHRISTINA AGUILERA DROPPED HER ELDERLY MANAGER AND SIGNED WITH JAY-Z’s ROC NATION... FIGHTERS WE WON!” one Xtina superfan tweeted.

A full rebrand and, of course, new music can be expected from Aguilera's signing with Roc Nation.