HGTV’s Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Says He ‘Did Not Ask For’ Divorce

HGTV star Christina Hall's estranged husband Josh Hall has broken his silence on their impending divorce.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Josh said in an Instagram post.

"I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever," he continued.

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are," he concluded.

Comments on the post appeared to be turned off.

READ MORE: Why Are Christina and Josh Hall Getting Divorced?

Josh starred on Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast with his soon-to-be ex on HGTV.

The two filed for divorce last month, citing irreconcilable differences, after three years of marriage.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Christina accused Josh of taking money from her account in her filing.

According to the outlet, the couple had planned a new "spicy" reality TV show on HGTV that they announced in May called The Flip Off.

The show was set to follow the couple competing against Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa from Selling Sunset in a home-flipping contest.

However, it is now unclear how the Halls' divorce will affect the TV series, which is set to premiere in early 2025.

Christina and Josh married privately in 2021 before throwing a public wedding ceremony in 2022 in Hawaii.

Christina was previously married to another Flip or Flop co-star – El Moussa – with whom she shares two children.

She later married fellow HGTV star Ant Anstead, with whom she shares one child. EW reports that Anstead is now dating Hollywood actress Renée Zellweger.