Why Are Christina and Josh Hall Getting Divorced?

HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Josh are officially getting divorced.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Josh initiated the divorce proceedings by filing for a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday (July 16).

However, Christina has also filed her own set of divorce papers in addition to Josh's filing.

Per the official documents, the couple officially separated on July 8.

After announcing their relationship, Christina wrote that she felt "protective" over Josh, who is a realtor, on Instagram at the time due to past media scrutiny.

"I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight... The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she shared, per ET.

Ironically, in a one-year anniversary post in 2023, Josh jokingly wrote, "How long will this one last?"

Christina responded, "Better be [infinity]!!!"

When Did Christina and Josh Hall Get Married?

Christina and Josh Hall were married for three years.

Their romance began in 2021 and the couple got engaged that September. They secretly got married in April 2022 and held another ceremony in Sept. 2022 in Hawaii.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love," she wrote on Instagram at the time of the wedding.

How Many Times Has Christina Hall Been Married?

Christina Hall has been married and divorced three times.

Her first marriage was to Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple shares two children together: daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8.

The couple starred on the HGTV reality show Flip or Flop and separated in 2016 before divorcing in 2017.

Christina later married British television presenter Ant Anstead in 2018 in California after a year of dating.

Christina and Anstead share a 4-year-old son named Hudson together.

The couple separated in 2020 before their divorce was finalized in 2021 and she began dating Josh Hall.