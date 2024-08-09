Christina Hall Receiving Love Letters From Men Amid Split From Josh

Christina Hall is getting plenty of adoration from fans during her split from husband Josh Hall.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Christina shared that she is getting love letters from various parties, mainly men and realtors.

"Dear fellow realtors - please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets. I am not listing my home... but if I were to list it, I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent," her post began, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Dear men. Your hand written / typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex-husband," her post furthered.

"Thank you for all the advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it. Thank you," Christina concluded her post.

Christina has been married three times before. She was married to her first husband, Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The pair notably starred in the HGTV show Flip or Flop together. Shortly after she and El Moussa got divorced, Christina then went on to marry Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021. Most recently, she was married to Josh from 2022 until July 2024.

Over the course of her three marriages, Christina has welcomed three children. Her first two were with El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. With Anstead, she has one child, Hudson, 4.

When their split was announced, Josh was reportedly blindsided by it.

He shared a statement to his Instagram about the couple's split, and said that he did not ask for the divorce.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever," Josh's post read.

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are," it concluded.