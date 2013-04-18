Clay Aiken Revisits ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ on ‘American Idol’

Clay Aiken, one of the most beloved alums in 'American Idol' history, came home tonight (April 18). The singer, who didn't win Season 2, losing by a tiny (124,000 votes, actually) margin to Ruben Studdard, returned to the show's stage to perform his rendition of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water.' He performed it when he competed and it still has that Clay touch.

Flanked by backup singers and piano players, Aiken cut a dashing figure in a dress slacks, tie and cardigan, but it was that unmistakable voice reminded us why we're still interested into him a decade after his big loss. When he hit that impressive vocal run at the end of the song, he earned a standing O from the judges, rightfully so.