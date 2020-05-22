Cody Simpson Reveals His Drag Persona in Miley Cyrus-Directed Music Video: Watch

Cody Simpson released his "Captain's Dance With The Devil" music video which featured his drag alter-ego, Rebecca.

While in quarantine from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Simpson created a DIY music video with help from his girlfriend Miley Cyrus. The pair used props and makeup from around Cyrus' Los Angeles home. The "Slide Away" singer also made her directorial debut on the project and even helped her beau with his makeup.

The idea for the drag look came about after Simpson discovered his girlfriend's lipstick. “One night we were in our bathroom, just messing around, and Miley was reorganizing her collection of lipstick," he recalled. "I picked one up and was just sort of remarking on the beauty and the art of the packaging, and the beauty of makeup in general, and she started to educate me on makeup."

Simpson then asked to be made-up by Cyrus and it was "a load of fun" for him. "She’d been educating me on drag culture and we’ve been watching RuPaul’s Drag Race on Friday nights, and all of that," he admitted.

The music video features Simpson portraying three different personas: himself (the narrator), Rebecca the sailor (in drag) and the sea captain.

Watch the music video, below.