Never Wear These Four Colors to a Job Interview

We've all been there, pulling clothing and outfits from our closet, trying to figure out what to wear to a job interview. It's like the first day of school all over again, wanting to make a fantastically cool first impression.

Even if the first interview or two is on Zoom, what you're wearing from your waist up matters.

I want to preface this by saying that clearly, what you do for a living makes a difference. If you're in the creative industry, then you have a bit more leeway with these tips than someone in the business world. That said, trust your gut and do what you do while remembering that what you wear does matter.

AVOID WEARING THESE COLORS AT A JOB INTERVIEW

Don't wear orange, brown, red, or multi-colored clothing, according to the Top Interview website.

Wait, red is a no-go? But it's a powerful color that exudes confidence. According to the Indeed website, while red is filled with excitement and energy, in an interview, it can send a domineering message and even aggressiveness.

If you insist on red, wear it as an accent color, such as a scarf, or carry a red handbag.

Meanwhile, orange is just no—don't even go there. Brown is boring and gives off a very passive vibe. Multi-colored clothing, like patterns, can be distracting unless you have a solid, neutral-tone blazer over that busy blouse.

PERFECT JOB INTERVIEW COLORS TO WEAR

According to Top Interview, blue is the absolute #1 go-to if all else fails in deciding what to wear to a job interview. All shades of blue work.

Black and white are also perfect interview colors. They're always sleek-looking, and it's easy to add a tiny splash of color to make a statement.

Oddly, grey is also a top color to wear to an interview. I would have thought this would be simple and dull, like the color brown, but grey exudes classic style and always looks well put together.

Purples, pinks, greens, and yellows are fantastic for the creative world, but otherwise, Indeed says accent only for these exuberant colors, which can send an unprofessional message.

