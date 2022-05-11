Paid Nap Time? This Company Is Paying Its Employees to Snooze on the Job

During childhood, naptime was something you looked forward to. When you become an adult and have to work, it can be hard to find time to squeeze in some shut-eye.

One company is seeking to bring back naptime for adults.

Wakefit, a sleep-based company located in India, announced employees will be given a paid nap break.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda sent an email to his employees letting them know they will be given a chance to take a daily nap while on the job.

According to the email shared via LinkedIn, the subject line read: "Announcing Your ‘Right to Nap.'"

According to Ramalingegowda, the company has “been in the business of sleep for over six years,” but has “failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest — the afternoon nap.”

"We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch," he wrote.

He explained the company seeks to “normalize afternoon naps at work,” and therefore every employee will be able to take a daily snooze between 2-2.30PM.

Bruce Mars via Unsplash Bruce Mars via Unsplash loading...

The co-founder noted work calendars “will be blocked” during this time. The company is looking to create “cozy nap pods” and “quiet rooms in the office to build the perfect nap environment.”

Ramalingegowda cited a NASA study that showed pilots who slept in the cockpit for 26 minutes showed improved alertness of up to 54 percent, as well as a 34 percent increase in job performance, compared to those who didn’t nap.

He told Newsweek that afternoon naps used to be considered “taboo,” but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed people’s perspectives.

"The blurred boundaries between work and leisure allowed employees the flexibility to take afternoon naps between calls or meetings and rejuvenate themselves amidst their work schedules," he said.