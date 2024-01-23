Costco Stops Selling One of Its Most Popular Hard-to-Find Items

Ouch. This one hurts since the food court is such a part of the Costco routine for so many people when they carve out plans to shop at one of the country's most popular wholesale big box stores.

Whenever I go to Costco I'm all about getting the Lipton raspberry iced tea to walk around with a pretzel. Anytime I went, I was excited to treat myself to the items while roaming the big aisleways and looking at things I didn't need. You, too?

I mean most shoppers include Costco's food court in their shopping plans considering the array of choices and cheap prices like doing the whole lunch thing with pizza and a salad, enjoying the popular hot dog and soda, or grabbing a sub to go.

Isn't there a joke meme saying even if you just go to Costco or Target for a few items you'll never get out of there for under $300? But I digress.

But boooooo on you Costco for removing this item that isn't easy to find

Luckily it's not the pretzel that Costco is bidding farewell to but rather the churro. I've enjoyed those during shopping trips, too because it's not like you can find them all over, but sadly no more churros for us. This is a bummer actually and according to the Today Show, social media hounds are bummed.

They've replaced it with a giant double chocolate chip cookie.

According to the Finance Buzz website, for Costco to make space for the cookie, the powers that be at Costco decided to discontinue the churro. And need I state the obvious that cookies like these are easily found everywhere?

