Courtney Stodden has revealed that they are non-binary.

On Tuesday (April 13), the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant came out publicly on their social media, where they explained that they don't "identify as she or her."

"I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere," Stodden tweeted. "I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, I don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color."

Speaking to Variety in a statement, Stodden shared, “I’m excited to begin to truly start expressing myself without worry of others’ judgments or opinions. I’ve lived too long hiding from who I really am. I’m so excited for everyone to see my true self creatively and spiritually."

Stodden also announced they have a new single coming out, called "Pleasure." The music video for the track is set to drop May 1.

"It was so important for me to take control back from the men I’ve lived under," Stodden told Variety about the upcoming video, which packs a meaningful punch for them. "It’s a role reversal of sorts and hope everyone feels empowered to be whoever the hell they want to be!”

Watch a teaser for the music video, below.

In 2011, Stodden came to notoriety when, just 16 at the time, she married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. The former couple, who officially split in 2017 and whose divorce was finalized in March 2020, drew criticism for their 34-year age gap. Hutchinson was also accused of grooming a minor.