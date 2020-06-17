Is Brian Austin Green Dating Courtney Stodden Following Megan Fox Split?

Has Brian Austin Green moved on with Courtney Stodden after splitting with Megan Fox?

The 46-year-old actor was spotted out to lunch in Los Angeles with Stodden on Saturday (June 13). According to sources close to the pair, the two met on social media about a month ago and are currently just friends, TMZ reports.

Green and Stodden are reportedly in talks of creating music together after initially bonding over their similar political beliefs.

In May, Green confirmed that he and Fox's marriage of ten years was over.

Fox recently starred in Machine Gun Kelly's music video for "Bloody Valentine." The pair were photographed making out on Monday (June 15), seemingly confirming romance rumors.

Last month, the former Beverly Hills 90210 star addressed Fox's role in the rapper's video. "She met this guy, Colson (MGK's legal name), on set," Green said on an episode of his ...With Brian Austin Green podcast.

"I've never met him," he continued. "Megan and I have talked about him. They're just friends at this point. I trust her judgment, she's always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

Stodden married Doug Hutchinson in 2011 and filed for divorce in March 2018. Their divorce was finalized in January.