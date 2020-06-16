Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Making Out Amid Relationship Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have just confirmed their relationship with a kiss.

On Monday evening (June 15), the actress and rapper were spotted making out and holding hands for the first time in public.

In the new PDA-filled photos published by The Daily Mail, the pair can be seen leaving Mr. Furley's Bar in Sherman Oaks hand-in-hand before getting into a convertible and sharing a passionate kiss in the front seat.

The loved-up couple first sparked dating rumors in May after hanging out together in Los Angeles amid news that Fox and her husband, Brian Austin Green, had called it quits. The two then further fueled speculation after playing lovers in MGK's "Bloody Valentine" music video.

The pics also come just one day after MGK seemingly called Fox his girlfriend by quoting the song. "'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f--k,'" he tweeted. "Life imitated art on that one."

Last month, Green addressed his estranged wife’s relationship with Kelly (real name Colson Baker) on his podcast, saying, "Megan and I have talked about him, and they’re friends at this point. From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment."

Fox met the "Bad Things" hit-maker while filming their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor also made it clear his marriage to Fox didn't end due to cheating. "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he said.

Green continued, "It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody... it’s just, people sort of find new things that interest them and new directions that they want to take in life and the person that they’re with may not be on that same path."