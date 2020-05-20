Megan Fox is Machine Gun Kelly’s "Bloody Valentine" in his new music video, adding fuel to rumors that the pair are romantically involved following her split from husband Brian Austin Green.

On Wednesday (May 20), the 30-year-old rapper dropped the visual for his newest single, which, according to a press release, features the Transformers star taking "full control of their fictional romance."

In the clip, Fox plays MGK's psychotic lover who does everything from tying him up to duct-taping his mouth shut before electrocuting him in the bathtub. Elsewhere in the video, the two are seen in bed together and dancing around his house. The actress even lip-syncs to the song and plays the guitar.

But the most titillating moment comes at the 3:12 minute mark, when Fox and MGK share an intimate moment. Though there's no kissing involved, they come very close.

Check out Machine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video, below:

Earlier this week, Green confirmed his separation from Fox after 10 years of marriage during a new episode of his podcast. However, he made it very clear that there was no cheating involved and that MGK is not responsible for their split.

"I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," he said. "I don’t want [MGK] to be vilified because nobody did anything wrong. It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also called the "Bad Things" hitmaker a "nice, genuine guy" before revealing he and Fox are "just friends at this point."