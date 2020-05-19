Brian Austin Green Doesn’t Want Anyone To Be Treated Like a ‘Villain’ Amid Megan Fox Split

Brian Austin Green opened up about his split from Megan Fox and why it's important that no one—neither him nor Fox—is treated like a "villain."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed the breakup on his podcast Monday (May 18), during which he revealed that he and the actress have been separated for months and that their decision had nothing to do with cheating. (It's been speculated that Fox's rumored relationship with Machine Gun Kelly led to their split.)

"I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," Green said before calling the rapper a "nice, genuine guy" and revealing "they're just friends at this point."

According to the actor, the couple, who were married for nearly 10 years and share three children together, called it quits late last year after realizing they had grown apart.

He explained that things between them changed before she left to film Midnight in the Switchgrass with MGK. When she got back, the two had a heart-to-heart about their marriage.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" Green recalled.

"I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way," he continued. "It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit... and so we did."

But despite their separation, Green said he's not ruling out the chance of reconciliation.

"I mean, we have a lot of life left," he explained. "So the paths have started gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together. They may not. We don't know. I don't know. I don't want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea."

"I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me," Green added.