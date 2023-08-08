Megan Fox Spilling the ‘Secrets’ And ‘Sins’ of Men in Poetry Book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’

Megan Fox is ready to spill her "secrets."

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to announce that she is releasing a book of poems titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

"I wrote a book," she captioned a photo of the book cover via Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 8)

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," she wrote. "I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."

"My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness," the Jennifer's Body star concluded her post.

Mega publisher Simon & Schuster released some info on the book, noting that Fox's "wicked humor" will shine throughout the book.

"Over the course of more than seventy poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process," they added.

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is due out Nov. 7, and is available for pre-order now.

Fox is currently engaged to rocker Machine Gun Kelly. She was previously married to Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, and they share three sons together: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey 6.