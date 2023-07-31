Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng No Longer in Contact After Calling Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden is single again! The Instagram influencer has reportedly called off their engagement to Chris Sheng.

"Courtney is now a single woman. She is looking forward to telling her story," Stodden's rep told Page Six, noting Stodden and Sheng no longer have contact with each other.

Stodden, 28, and Cheng, 43, announced they got engaged in May 2021.

"I said yes ... OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful," the model shared at the time via Instagram.

READ MORE: Who Is Ariana Grande's Rumored New Boyfriend?

Infamously, Stodden was previously married to The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchinson. The two tied the knot in 2011 when Stodden was just 16 and Hutchinson was 51.

In March 2020, Stodden announced the pair had finalized their divorce.

In 2021, Stodden announced they are non-binary.

"They/them/theirs. I don't identify as she or her. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color," Stodden shared on Instagram at the time, adding as a child they "never felt like I ever fit in anywhere."

In an interview with OK! magazine, Stodden divulged that their mom doesn't always understand their identity.

"She will not call me they, she still calls me she and her. I mean, that’s just her, so I try to just accept that and that’s who she is," the "Pleasure" singer told the outlet.

"I love her and she’s supportive in other ways, but really, I am taking this time in my life to support myself and I think that’s a huge priority," Stodden said, adding they try to "not worry about too many other people and their opinions."

Watch Courtney Stodden's "Pleasure" Music Video: