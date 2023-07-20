Who Is Ariana Grande’s Rumored New Boyfriend Ethan Slater?

Days after news broke that Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have called it quits, the singer has reportedly moved on with a new boyfriend.

Sources told TMZ that the pop star has begun dating actor Ethan Slater, who plays a character named Boq alongside Grande in the movie adaption of Wicked.

"Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun," a source shared to Entertainment Tonight.

"They didn't start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends," the source continued.

Grande and Slater reportedly met on set and began dating during the production of the Wicked movie, according to TMZ.

The rumors of their romance date back to March, when the pair were spotted next to each other as the cast of Wicked celebrated Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win.

According to IMDb, Slater has appeared in several acclaimed television shows such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fosse/Verdon and The SpongeBob Squarepants Musical. He played the titular role of SpongeBob in the play.

Both Grande and Slater have reportedly recently broken up with their spouses. Slater was previously married to his high school classmate Lilly Jay. According to People, they tied the knot in November 2018. They share a son together, whom they welcomed in 2022.

Grande and her husband have reportedly been separated since January.

Rumors began to swirl that Grande and Gomez had called it quits when the singer was spotted at Wimbledon in London without her wedding ring on July 16. She attended the match with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

According to reports, Grande and Gomez still remain friendly.