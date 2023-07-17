It seems like Ariana Grande may be saying "thank u, next" to her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.

According to TMZ, the couple have reportedly been separated since January and are "heading for divorce."

The two were last photographed together in January, according to E! News.

Rumors of marital trouble began swirling after Grande was spotted out at Wimbledon in London without her wedding ring on July 16. The star attended the tennis championship with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield.

TMZ also reports the couple tried to reconcile a few months ago, but their efforts were fruitless.

However, the two reportedly remain friends who "talk on the phone regularly."

Grande has been away filming Wicked, the movie musical adaptation of the iconic Broadway show, since December 2022. According to reports, she and Gomez have been struggling with their marriage since even before the singer got busy with her role as Glinda.

The couple were first spotted together in early 2020. The pair didn't confirm their relationship until Gomez appeared in the music video for "Stuck With U," Grande's song with Justin Bieber, in May 2020.

"He used to be a dancer, and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home," a source told E! News at the time.

After 10 months of dating, the former dancer-turned-real estate agent proposed to Grande in December 2020. "forever n then some," Grande wrote on Instagram at the time.

Grande and Gomez tied the knot at the pop star's home in Montecito, Calif., in May 2021.

Gomez last appeared on Grande's Instagram feed in a November 2022 post.

However, Grande celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a throwback photo posted to her Instagram Story in May. "I love him so," she wrote, according to E! News.