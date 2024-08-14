Man Attempts $50,000 Bribe After Crashing 100 MPH Into Pool

Would you take a $50,000 bribe instead of calling 911 if a driver hurtled across your property at 100 mph damaging everything in sight?

I mean how is the driver even coherent enough to offer such an exorbitant amount of money after veering off the road, crashing through a fence, careening across the yard, slicing through an above ground pool filled with tens of thousands of gallons of water, and finally coming to a stop after hitting a deck?

To Manassas, Virginia we go on the very outskirts of Washington, D.C. where, according to WTOP-TV, it all happened in the middle of the night during the remnants of Hurricane Debby, jolting the homeowner out of bed.

I thought it was a tornado because, you know, they kept interrupting regular programming to tell us about tornadoes and stuff.

Nope, it wasn’t a tornado rather a 2017 yellow Dodge Charger sitting right outside homeowner Jan Querdibitty's bedroom.

When she approached the guy driving, the guy driving approached Jan and played the "my daddy's rich" bribery card.

He offered me lots of money and said his dad was a millionaire. He said ‘Don’t call the cops, I’ll give you $50,000.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m calling the police.

Since bribery didn't work, Jan said the guy ran off, leaving his car sitting among thousands of gallons of water and a damaged deck.

Now we know being rich can help you sweep plenty of issues under the rug with the right price, but practically slamming into a home leaving immense damage along the way isn't likely to be one of them.

According to Fox 5 DC if if wasn't for the above ground pool filled with 25,000+ gallons of water, he would have crashed through the house and who knows how this would have ended.

The driver's name hasn't been release and so far, he hasn't been arrested. Hmmmmm.

