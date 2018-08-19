‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Does Crazy Damage to the Box Office

The romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians -- starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $25.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday (August 19).

Coming in at No. 2 is The Meg with $21.2 million, followed by Mile 22 with $13.6 million, Alpha at No. 4 with $10.5 million and Mission: Impossible -- Fallout at No. 5 with $10.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Disney's Christopher Robin at No. 6 with $8.9 million, BlacKkKlansmen at No. 7 with $7 million, Slender Man at No. 8 with $5 million, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at No. 9 with $3.7 million and Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again at No. 10 with $3.4 million.

By Karen Butler, UPI.com

