Where, When America’s Biggest Pharmacy Continues to Close Down and Open Up
At this point, it feels like store and restaurant chains closing loads of locations just doesn't shock us anymore.
Still, it's nice to be in the know. Even if you don't use the actual pharmacy, you probably still use the store itself.
It all comes down to supply and demand, as well as keeping up with the times and revamping. Location, location, location now plays an even bigger role since everything is available online now.
According to The Sun website, CVS is back in the news for more closures and new locations. Yes, the consumer giant is going two-fold with this.
CVS has been undergoing major restructuring since 2021. CVS has closed some 900 locations, with 270 more happening in total this year. Some employees are offered other locations to work, but for the most part, layoffs are part of the unfortunate side of this.
Last year, CVS laid off nearly 3,000 people, mostly corporate positions. What did these closings save the company? A whopping $2 billion.
