‘Selfish’ Dad Slammed for Not Buying 11-Year-Old Daughter’s Best Friend Snack During Play Date

A dad on Reddit was roasted after admitting he refused to pay for a snack for his 11-year-old daughter's best friend during a play date.

"Both of the girls have special needs and are around 6-years-old mentally. [My daughter Ellie's friend] Sophie's mom called me yesterday, said that they were at an indoor playground, and Sophie wanted to know if Ellie could come and play. Sophie's mom offered to put me on her punch card (she prepays for 10-20 visits at a time because it’s cheaper) so it would be free for me, so I got Ellie in the car and we met them at the playground," he wrote.

"After about an hour of playing, the girls started to get hungry. I packed a snack for Ellie, but Sophie’s mom didn’t have any snacks on her. I told her they sell snacks in the front but she claimed that she didn’t have any money on her and asked me to buy Sophie some goldfish," he continued.

The man joked that he would buy a snack for the woman's daughter if she Venmoed him, but then told her "no."

"I took care of my kid and it’s not my job to take care of hers too. She says she paid for my kid to get in so I could cover the $2 for the Goldfish. I told her if she wanted me to bring snacks she should’ve told me when she invited me but I won’t be wasting $2 for a $.50 bag of Goldfish because she was unprepared," he shared.

"Now she’s being petty by asking me to pay her back for all of the times we’ve used their memberships and guest passes so we’re not getting along. I’m going to have to see her at school drop-off/pickup, ballet class, gymnastics class, and the girls' weekly play dates so I wanted to know if I was the a--hole for not buying her kid a snack," the clueless dad concluded.

In the comments section, Reddit users blasted the man for being so callous.

"You were invited to a place for free that you would otherwise have had to pay for. You only packed snacks for your child? Why? Why didn’t you also take snacks for the other child? Yes, you did not have to do so, and that child is not your responsibility, but if I was meeting someone for a play date for my child, not paying to get in, knowing, at some point both girls were going to be hungry, I would have packed snacks for both, as a thank you for the invitation and just because," one user wrote.

"As a mom I’m constantly helping other moms with whatever they need: snacks, wipes, Band-Aids, water, sunscreen. Not just my friends but random folks at the park too. And folks are always helping me out. It’s hard enough raising a kid, we can’t shut each other out. It always comes back around," another chimed in.

"I always pack double the snacks even if both parties are paying equally. Kids always want what the other has, sometimes my snacks and sometimes the other parents' snacks. I would do this anyway as that’s how my mind works but if I was getting in for free I would pack double and offer to go buy the parents a coffee. This is such selfish, entitled behavior," someone else commented.